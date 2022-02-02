Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 694 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

