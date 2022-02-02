Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.90. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 151,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $303.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

