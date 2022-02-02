Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,009.97

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.97 ($13.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.58). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.58), with a volume of 768 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The company has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.97.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

