Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.79

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €203.79 ($228.98) and traded as high as €227.90 ($256.07). Allianz shares last traded at €227.80 ($255.96), with a volume of 1,091,697 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($315.73) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($302.25) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €242.62 ($272.60).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €203.90.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

