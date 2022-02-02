Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Pretium Resources worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

