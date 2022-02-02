Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $223.36 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

