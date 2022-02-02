Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.36 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Timken worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 193,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.