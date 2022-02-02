Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

