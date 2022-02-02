Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

