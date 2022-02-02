Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Grows By 50.0%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PURE stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.05.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

