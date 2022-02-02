Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,798,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091,313 shares during the period. Thryv comprises about 43.9% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Thryv worth $294,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth $408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 20.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 76,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,500. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

