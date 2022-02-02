NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

