NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 22,026 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises 1.5% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Atmos Energy worth $76,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

