NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.