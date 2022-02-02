PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,175 shares of company stock worth $6,591,599. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.