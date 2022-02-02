CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.05% of CTS worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CTS by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CTS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

