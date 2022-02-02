First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 168.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

