First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.
NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
About First Financial
First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
