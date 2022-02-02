Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 36176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

