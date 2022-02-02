Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 36176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.