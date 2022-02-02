Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

