Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

