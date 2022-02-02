Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SSYS stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 217,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

