JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.26 ($50.86).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

