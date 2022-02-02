Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

