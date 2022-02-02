Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 79,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

