Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

