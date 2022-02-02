Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes $6.77 Million Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 683,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

