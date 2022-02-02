Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys 263,036 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,036 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.95% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

VPCC stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

