Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $37.71 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173,776 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

