50,017 Shares in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Bought by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of LumiraDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LMDX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

LMDX stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. LumiraDx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.