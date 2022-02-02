Morgan Stanley Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $107.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

