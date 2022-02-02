Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,060.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

