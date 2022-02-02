Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.