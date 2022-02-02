Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 40.6%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

