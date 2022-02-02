Trexquant Investment LP Takes $7.68 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,542,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

