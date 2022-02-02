Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to “Buy”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. It is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, which are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to stiff rivalry from peers.”

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

