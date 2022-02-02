Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

