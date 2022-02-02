Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
