Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08. 6,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
IVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
