Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08. 6,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

IVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $163,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.