Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.