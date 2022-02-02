GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 7.1% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 37,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 39,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 187.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of GSE Systems worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

