PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Shares Down 13.1%

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)’s stock price fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PECGF)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It offers polymers comprising high density polyethylene blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

