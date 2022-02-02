Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 8.4% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 72,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 528,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Boqii during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth $114,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

