Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 75.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $18,750,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 91.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

