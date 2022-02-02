Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,645,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 432,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.