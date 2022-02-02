Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Graco stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

