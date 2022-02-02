Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.34 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

