Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $658.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

AVGO opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

