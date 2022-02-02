Arqma Market Cap Hits $515,330.62 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $515,330.62 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,245,358 coins and its circulating supply is 12,200,814 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

