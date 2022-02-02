JUST (JST) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $318.66 million and $140.50 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.