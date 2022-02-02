Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Tribe has a market capitalization of $315.68 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00118629 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.