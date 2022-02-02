The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,738 shares of company stock worth $28,392,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

